WorldSkills accredits CPTTM executive

The WorldSkills Competition has conferred a certificate of commendation on Director-General Victoria Kuan of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM).It highlighted her contribution and service to the competition, recognizing her for promoting the competition. She is the first person from Macau to receive the accreditation. Kuan has worked on the competition for the past two decades and has risen gradually from deputy expert-general to expert-general. She is now the technical director of the fashion techniques category, her main focus in the competition.

Related