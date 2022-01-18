WTT Champions players arrive in town

The star-studded line-up of table tennis players arrived in Macau for the upcoming WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars which will be held from January 19 to January 23.

Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, the tournament will bring together table tennis players, including Olympic champions Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin, Liu Shiwen, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha, plus other renowned players such as Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Doo Hoi Kam.

The players will compete in three categories: men’s singles (16 players), women’s singles (16 players) and mixed doubles (16 pairs). Cheong Chi Cheng from Macau is also invited to play in the men’s singles.

The first two matchdays will feature Round of 16 matches in all categories.

Quarterfinals in all categories will be held on January 21.

The penultimate day January 22 will see the quarterfinals in men’s and women’s singles, as well as the semifinals and final of mixed doubles. The semifinals and finals of the men’s and women’s singles will take place on 23 January. LV