WTT Macao unveils players line-up with 11 foreign representatives

The World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2023 organization has unveiled its final players’ line-up.

Among the big names of international table tennis, the organizers have secured the presence of the most wanted player, Ma Long from China, who joins Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi.

The largest representation of foreign players will be from Japan, which is bringing to Macau five players: Tomokazu Harimoto, Yukiya Uda, Mima Ito, Hina Hayata, and Kasumi Ishikawa.

Swedish player Truls Möregårdh and Hugo Calderano from Brazil will also join the tournament as will Timo Boll, Dang Qiu, and Dimitrij Ovtcharov, all representing Germany.

The last of the foreign players will be Quadri Aruna from Nigeria, with two representatives from Hong Kong (Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun-ting) completing the full line-up.

Galaxy Entertainment Group is presenting the WTT Champions Macao 2023, which will be held at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from April 17 to 23 with a men’s and a women’s singles title to be won.

Organizers have said event tickets are selling fast, with those for the semi-finals and finals on April 22 and 23, respectively, having sold out on the first day they went on sale.

Tickets are still available for the first stage of the tournament from April 17 to April 21. They are on sale via MacauTicket.com, by telephone, at Kong Seng outlets in Macau and Hong Kong, via mobile applications Ctrip Travel or Trip.com and Damai.cn website.