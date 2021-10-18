Wynn actively participates in taking forward the development of GBA

Following the introduction of the “Master Plan for the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin,” the collaboration and engagement between Macao and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is now entering a new and exciting phase. As a large-scale integrated enterprise with deep roots in Macao, Wynn has been actively organizing and supporting various activities in the GBA to facilitate Macao’s integration into the overall development of the country, thereby injecting new impetus into Macao’s long-term prospects.

Facilitating “Sports + Tourism” development in the GBA

Wynn has always supported the promotion of tourism through culture and sports, and in doing so helps to further stimulate the economy. In that spirit, Wynn is title-sponsoring the “FIBA 3X3 Macao Masters – Wynn Cup Greater Bay Area Qualifying Tournament” this year, with the event being held in Macao for the first time and with participation open to 11 cities in the GBA.

Wynn also hosted the “Macau Sports Industry Forum 2021” in April this year, with an aim of implementing the Macao government’s policy of effectively developing the sports industry, as well as to provide a platform for advice and suggestions on its role in Macao’s economic diversification.

Supporting young talents to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship

Wynn has organized a range of activities to help with technological development both in Macao and the GBA and to attract high-quality talent, including hosting the 6th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area IT System Development Competition – Macao Division. This allowed students to broaden their perspective on science and technology in the GBA and across the world, and strengthened their competitiveness in the local IT sector.

Wynn also hosted the “China College Students’ ‘Internet+’ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition,” which is currently the largest and most respected competition of its type in China. The competition aimed at promoting the development and application of big data and artificial intelligence, creating a new setting for high-quality entrepreneurship and employment among college students.

Promoting the development of traditional Chinese medicine sector

Building a world-class Chinese medicine production base and reaching new heights in innovation is a new direction for Macao’s development and cooperation between Guangdong and Macao. To facilitate this goal, Wynn continues to provide robust support in a variety of measures to assist the development of the traditional Chinese medicine sector in Macao.

In May of this year, the “Forum on the Application of Traditional Chinese Medicine in the Post-COVID Era and Signing Ceremony for Cooperation in the Health Industry between Shandong and Macau” was jointly participated in by a number of medical institutions at Wynn Macau, which attracted the support of a number of academic experts, scholars and officials who were also in attendance.

Fostering modern financial development in Macau

The Master Plan also highlighted that Macao should give full play to its role as a platform for connecting with Portuguese-speaking countries and supporting the cooperation zone in building a financial services platform between those countries and China. Therefore, in order to promote the diversification of industries in Macao, Wynn supported the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Financial Forum” sponsored by the China Capital Market Research Institute of Renmin University of China, The Macau Association of Banks and Zhuhai Hengqin New Area Smart Financial Research Institution.

Assisting SMEs in expanding business opportunities

In 2020, Wynn was invited to be one of the supporting sponsors of the “Macau International Cultural and Food Festival Hengqin Station.” In order to support local SMEs, explore opportunities in Macau and the GBA, and promote the development of Macao and Hengqin, Wynn actively invited a host of local SMEs to Hengqin to experience and participate in the event. This helped to showcase the local food culture and thereby promoted the exchange of experience and cooperation in the catering industry.