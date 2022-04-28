Wynn Boosts Local Employment with New Opportunities for Macao’s Job Seekers

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Macao’s economy and employment market and has caused a subsequent surge in unemployment recently. In line with the SAR government’s policy focusing on pandemic prevention and economic recovery, Wynn is cooperating with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to implement a range of measures, including ongoing job-matching sessions for Macao residents, to bolster local employment and offer a variety of job opportunities to help stabilize the employment situation.

300 new recruits in the first four months

In the first four months of this year alone, a total of 18 job-matching sessions have already been held and over 1,200 interviews conducted, covering a diverse range of roles including hotel operations, catering, security, and cleaning. So far, the matching sessions have successfully secured employment for more than 300 local employees.

Local employees account for 76% of total workforce

In addition to on-the-spot interviews that Wynn arranged for job seekers, the company also provided participants who successfully secured employment by changing their career path with a two-week “Wynn Immersion Program,” which assisted the new recruits to quickly and seamlessly integrate into their new role and fully realize their strengths.

At present, 76% of Wynn team members are Macao residents. The company will continue to follow the principle of prioritizing employment for locals alongside its commitment to provide employees with opportunities for upward mobility and horizontal development.

Career Experience Program nurtures local talents

In support of the “Career Experience” internship scheme for fresh university graduates initiated by the DSAL, Wynn introduced its own “Wynn Career Experience Program” for new graduates in 2020 and 2021, providing a three-month professional training course for a total of 80 interns across the departments of hotel operations, food and beverage, retail, facilities, and information technology, among others. Wynn also gave guaranteed offers of employment to all interns who completed the course. Nearly 70% of whom entered full-time employment with Wynn, thereby adding renewed momentum to the hotel and tourism industry.

Wynn will continue supporting DSAL’s internship scheme by running the “Wynn Career Experience Program” again this year to provide more young people with world-class learning and advancement programs in different fields and support the development of local talent.

Internship Program offers students authentic work experiences

In order to actively cultivate local talent and enable fresh graduates to gain valuable work experience, Wynn organizes an annual “Wynn Internship Program” that provides students from local higher institutions with valuable workplace experience over a six-month period. The program offers students the opportunity to work in a friendly and supportive environment so that they may benefit from mentoring and on-the-job training to further develop their professional skills.

All students who participated in the second batch of the “2021 Wynn Internship Program” successfully graduated in December last year. 60 students were awarded with a certificate of completion, six of whom were also awarded scholarships in recognition of their outstanding performance to encourage them to continue their studies.

Interview Skills Workshop to better employment opportunities

To better equip young local talent with the necessary skills to succeed in job interviews, Wynn fully supported and participated in the “Job Interview Skills Workshop” organized by the DSAL early this year. Furthermore, Wynn was also invited to be the first company to deliver a collaborative job interview skills workshop to prospective local job seekers.

The workshop not only provided personalized coaching, but also offered a range of professional interview techniques for the job-hunting process from a recruiter’s perspective, including CV writing, pre-interview preparation, effective communications skills, and acceptance of employment. Through this workshop, Wynn enabled participants to gain practical experience, master the interview skills and keys to success to prepare for future job interviews and thereby increase their chances of being hired.