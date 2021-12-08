Wynn Champions Macao’s Developing Sports Culture

Wynn is dedicated to supporting a wide range of sports events and proactively works to uphold the policies of the Macao SAR Government that promote sports development in the city. In order to further enrich the local sports tourism experience, Wynn recently hosted the FIBA 3×3 Masters Tournament in Macao for the first time, which attracted players from the Greater Bay Area (GBA) to team-up, go head to head and shoot some hoops, all in the name of supporting the development of the region and related industries.

Strengthening the economy through

the power of sport

Title-sponsored by Wynn, co-organized by the Sports Bureau and StarMac Entertainment & Production, the Macao-China Basketball Association, and Absolute 3×3 Basketball, the “FIBA 3×3 Macao Masters – Wynn Cup Greater Bay Area Qualifying Tournament” attracted participation from over 180 teams from the city and across the GBA. The tournament aimed at encouraging sporting interaction with other cities and regions, and improve the quality of 3×3 basketball in Macao.

The competition was held from 24 to 28 November at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Largo do Pagode da Barra, and Wynn Palace, enabling participants to experience the enchanting scenery on offer at Macao’s World Heritage Sites, and also letting fans see the unique cultural charm that is infused into Macao’s sporting events.

Linda Chen, President and Executive Director of Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., said that thanks to the joint efforts of the SAR government and all sectors of the community, the COVID-19 pandemic in Macao has been effectively brought under control, thereby allowing major events to gradually resume. Wynn believes that such events will not only stimulate enthusiasm for sport and benefit the economy, but also help promote the development of the cultural and sports industry in conjunction with cultivating local talent.

Title sponsor of ìWynn Macau Challenge Cupî

In support of the 68th Macau Grand Prix this year, Wynn was honored to be the title sponsor of the “Wynn Macau Challenge Cup,” a 1950cc road race lasting for three consecutive days. In this role, Wynn was grateful to play its part in assisting the promotion of one of Macao’s leading tourism and sports events. The highly energized occasion generated a great deal of publicity for the tourism industry and helped to further stimulate the economy, accelerating its recovery amid cheers from sports enthusiasts.

Over one hundred race drivers competed this year, attracting huge crowds of residents and tourists to enthusiastically cheer them on. After an exhilarating race, drivers Wong Wan Long, Delfim Choi and Chan Chi Ha were awarded first, second and third place respectively and were presented trophies by Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau, and Linda Chen.

Sports tourism is becoming an increasingly important direction for Macao’s development. As a title sponsor of the race, Wynn will continue to actively collaborate with sports-related departments and organizations to promote the long-term development of local sports and strengthen the integration between sports and tourism industries.

Grand Prix Carnival — a celebration of the city’s racing culture

In celebration of the Macau Grand Prix, Wynn also hosted a Grand Prix Carnival at Wynn Palace, spanning two consecutive weekends on November 12-14 and 19-21. The event gave residents and tourists the chance to immerse themselves into the lively atmosphere that only a Grand Prix can offer.

The event featured a diverse range of exciting activities, including car racing for kids, Grand Prix-themed game booths, a photo corner, stage performances, gourmet food, and themed cultural and creative elements. All those who attended were enthralled by the unique charm of the racing culture that is developing in Macao. In addition, racing cars on display and real-time broadcast of the race gave audiences a closer look at the action.

At the event, Linda Chen addressed the racing enthusiasts by expressing her hope that by hosting the Carnival, Wynn is able to nurture a joyful atmosphere for everyone to enjoy and inject more positive energy into society in conjunction with the Grand Prix races. Moreover, the Carnival also offered families the perfect opportunity to have some much needed fun together.