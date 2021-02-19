Wynn F&B Academy Enables Local Talents to Achieve Global Standards

In 2009, Wynn became the first local integrated resort to establish an F&B Academy, and over the last decade the Academy has invested significant resources to create diversified training programs that have continually provided exceptional training opportunities for young practitioners in Macau. Not only does the Academy cooperate with different organizations and institutions across the world to launch internationally accredited professional license programs, it also provides internal training courses that guides students to gain an appreciation of the heritage and innovation that suffuses the catering culture in Macau. By participating in international events and competitions, the Academy expands the horizons of local talents and enhances their core competitiveness. Together, these efforts promote Macau’s rich and diverse food culture, deepening its position as a “UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy,” enhancing the sustainable development of the tourism sector, and establishing Macau as a travel destination of international repute.

Launching Internationally-Recognized Certification Programs to Nurture Culinary Management Talents

The Wynn F&B Academy is committed to promoting a systemic approach to the training of catering and culinary talent through a diverse range of programs, ranging from trainee courses, masterclasses, lectures, and online courses. The Academy collaborates with different institutions and colleges around the world to provide students with accredited qualifications, thereby facilitating the training of even more young local catering practitioners and chefs to an internationally-recognized standard with organizations like the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), the Sino-American Logistics Council, the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies and the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center. Furthermore, the Academy has joined hands with the CIA to introduce a CIA-Certified Mentor program, which provides students who have not graduated from the Institute the opportunity to obtain a culinary skill certification. It is through these concerted efforts that Wynn hopes to establish a diverse base of culinary talents in the local catering industry.

In addition to this, the Academy also provides a series of vocational training courses which are available to any local resident looking to enter the industry. These courses include the F&B Internship Program, F&B Service Management Trainee Program, Culinary Management Trainee Program and Career Advancement Program. After enrolling on one of these courses, students are assigned to various F&B departments and restaurants at Wynn where they undergo comprehensive professional training, giving them the means to develop a career in the F&B industry.

Passing on Local Food Culture and Promoting National Spirit

In order to preserve and pass on the culture of Macanese cuisine, the Academy has prepared various programs wherein senior chefs in the industry are invited to host masterclasses. Students are given the opportunity to experience and learn traditional Macanese recipes first hand, and benefit from invaluable practical cooking experience.

The Academy regularly holds a series of masterclasses entitled “China’s Regional Cuisines”, which systematically introduces students to the eight culinary cuisine traditions of China. Through detailed explanations and demonstrations of culinary skills by experienced lecturers, students can refine their knowledge of Chinese gourmet culture. The academy also provides Chinese Tea Training Courses which allow students to acquire the professional qualification “National Certified Tea Sommelier – Beginner” level, thereby improving the skills of local professionals and allowing the public to get a taste of China’s artistic tea culture.

Hosting International Events Broadens the Horizons of Upcoming Talents

To promote international exchange within the F&B industry and bolster the international reputation of Macau as a “UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy”, Wynn actively hosts and participates in various international F&B events. This includes accepting the honor of acting as venue sponsor for “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants” for two consecutive years; regularly hosting the “Guest Chef Dining Series”, inviting world-renowned sommeliers, chefs and culinary professionals to Macau; and inviting celebrity chefs to host masterclasses for team members. All these events provide a vast array of rare learning opportunities for local chefs and catering managers to broaden their horizons and equip themselves with the tools necessary to become international culinary professionals. In addition, these events also promote and support the sustainable development of the catering, hospitality and tourism industries in Macau and the wider Greater Bay Area.

Participating in Industry Competitions Showcases the Tangible Outcome of Cultivating Talent

Over the years, the Academy has actively encouraged and supported students to participate in various competitions in order to enrich their experience and sense of pride for their profession, thereby opening the path to success. Over the years, many catering students representing Wynn have achieved outstanding results, including winning the 11th Macanese Cooking Competition, the 2019 Macao Occupational Skills Recognition System (MORS) Gold Pin Competition, and the 2nd Macau Integrated Tourism and Leisure Enterprise Vocational Skills Competition. Interacting with their peers during these events, students can demonstrate the fruits of their hard work and give play to their developing professional skills, fostering a sense of professional pride and showcasing their achievements.