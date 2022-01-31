Wynn: Incorporating Innovative Technology to build a Green Macau

Wynn enthusiastically strives to fulfil its corporate social responsibilities by continuing to invest in smart initiatives to protect the environment and promote the sustainable development of the hotel industry. These measures range from emission and waste reduction to water and energy saving, all of which demonstrate Wynn’s commitment to the provision of five-star service and construction of a greener Macao by improving the industry’s operational standards for sustainability.

Wynn was the first integrated resort in Macau to develop an automated water refilling system with Nordaq.

First resort in Macau to introduce Nordaq water filtration system

Wynn has worked closely with internationally acclaimed Swedish company Nordaq over the past two years to co-design and develop the “Nordaq 2000” to tackle the high demand for water bottles in large-scale integrated resorts. Wynn has become the first integrated resort in the world to install and operate an on-site Nordaq automated water bottling plant on a significant scale, which can fill 2,000 bottles of water per hour and is expected to save 8 million plastic bottles every year.

After initially adopting Nordaq’s distilled and sparkling water in its food and beverage operations across the board at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace in 2019, the company plans to expand this initiative to all hotel operations in the future, which will be used to refill water bottles in more than 2,700 guest rooms across its two properties.

Artificial intelligence to manage food waste

Since 2019, Wynn has been working with innovative technology company Winnow to become Macao’s first integrated resort to introduce “Winnow Vision” – the most advanced food waste technology on the market. Wynn has now installed more than 10 Food Waste Reduction System at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, covering 70% of its catering operations.

Fuhong Society of Macau, a close partner of Wynn, repurposed Wynn’s fruits and transformed them into infused fruit tea, apple chips, and soup packages.

The groundbreaking “Winnow Vision” system uses AI-powered vision-based monitoring technology to track and measure what food is going to waste. Its data-driven analysis enables the catering team to understand what categories of foods are going to waste, allowing them to immediately adjust menus and the quantity of ingredients being purchased.

Sponsoring educational institutions to implement new green technologies

Wynn is also promoting the Food Waste Reduction System powered by Winnow Vision in local educational institutions by sponsoring the installation of a one such device at the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies. This helps to further promote the effective utilization of food resources and implementation of environmental initiatives.

Wynn also organizes ecological tours for local schools, universities, enterprises, and community groups to help to promote care for the environment and awareness of sustainable development. Participants visit the back-of-house areas in the resort where they can witness first-hand the innovative environmental facilities operated by Wynn, including the “Winnow Vision” food waste management system, the Nordaq water filtration system, and a vertical aquaponics system. Through this sharing, different sectors of society can also be encouraged to implement similar measures.

Donating food to benefit the community

In order to promote environmental protection and recycling, Wynn introduced food donation initiatives two years ago by regularly sharing fruits with social service organizations. Beneficiaries include Escola de S. Jose Ka Ho, Richmond Fellowship of Macau, Escola Caritas de Macau, “Lok In” Elderly Service Centre of the Women’s General Association of Macau, among others.

One particular beneficiary is the Fuhong Society of Macau, a close partner of Wynn, who repurposed Wynn’s fruit and transformed it into infused fruit tea, apple chips, and soup packages which have become signature products at its restaurant. This cross-field cooperation not only reduces food waste, but also provides job opportunities for members of the Society who have recovered after undergoing rehabilitation for mental illness.

Food ingredients that cannot be converted or donated will be used as compost. Once installed, the food waste processors can convert up to one metric ton of food waste and coffee grounds into fertilizer each day, providing rich nourishment for plant life at the resorts.