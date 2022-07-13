Wynn Macau names Frederic Jean-Luc Luvisutto as new COO

Wynn Macau has named current Wynn Palace Chief Operating Officer (COO) Frederic Jean-Luc Luvisutto as the new COO for the local subsidiary and Wynn Resorts.

The appointment was effective July 7, with Linda Chen stepping down from the COO position to helm the two local properties in 2023.

The change in management comes amid the turmoil affecting the casino sector, which is expected to linger until at least the end of this year’s third quarter due to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

Gaming analysts have forecasted that the gaming operator has the liquidity to be sustained for at least another 1.5 to 2 years.

In a filing, Wynn Macau CEO Craig Billings stated, “Frederic Luvisutto has been a standard bearer of the Wynn brand for many years. After opening Wynn Palace in 2016, he worked diligently to lead the operations team to the current standard of Five Star service.”

The promoted veteran joined Wynn Palace as COO in January 2014 and was responsible for running the company’s operations and gaming.

In his new positions, Luvisutto is slated to work closely with Chen and Billings and will oversee operations at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace.

“His promotion to Chief Operating Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited represents a significant step in establishing the team that will lead our company in the next phase of Macau’s development. […] Wynn Macau’s brightest days lie ahead and I look forward to working closely with Linda Chen and Frederic in the years to come,” Billings added.

This is the third announcement in a week that the company has made regarding changes in its upper management.

Late last week, it was disclosed that casino lifer, Ciarán Carruthers, will step down at Wynn Macau Ltd., an announcement that came a day after the operator revealed the intended departure of current president Ian Michael Coughlan next year.