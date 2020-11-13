Wynn Promotes Traditional Chinese Culture

Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. and the National Conditions Education (Macau) Association co-organized the fourth ‘Wynn Cup—Macau Primary School Student National Education Drawing Competition’ under the theme ‘My Greater Bay Area Dream—Drawing the future in my heart’. The competition encouraged local students to fully unleash their innocent and romantic imaginations through their paintbrushes to depict their vision for future of the Greater Bay Area. The competition was joined by 42 local schools with approximately 10,000 primary school students and youngsters participating from cities across the Greater Bay Area.

The annual ‘Wynn Cup—Macau Primary School Student National Education Drawing Competition’ has been held since 2016. More than 40,000 local primary students have participated in the competition since its launch and the organizer hopes that these students can further develop a sense of aesthetic; cultivate their perception and intuition; express, appreciate and create beauty; and strengthen noble moral sentiments, national pride and a sense of belonging.

Fashion show featuring “9+2” urban characteristics

To complement the drawing competition award ceremony, Wynn once again collaborated with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) to organize a fashion show under the same theme. Local designers were invited to submit their unique parent-child travel outfit designs, which were then presented by 11 talented students from Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School. The parent-child travel outfits were all based on the concept of the “9+2” urban characteristics and featured attractions from the 11 Greater Bay Area cities.

Little Speaker Workshop expresses dreams for Greater Bay Area

In continuation of its community outreach program, Wynn entered into an inaugural collaboration with the I am Speaker Association of Macau to co-organize a ‘Little Speaker Workshop’. The participating children jointly expressed their dreams for the Greater Bay Area through the combination of drawing and speech, and those who exhibited particular potential were also selected to take part in a 7-week training course to further develop their talents.

Cultural activities enhance a sense of national pride

In order to promote the transmission of China’s rich traditional culture, assist Macao teenagers to develop a healthy outlook on life with a focus moral and personal values, and cultivate their national self-confidence and patriotic spirit, the Wynn Care Foundation and the National Conditions Education (Macau) Association united with different sectors of Macao’s society to launch a series of ‘Promoting Traditional Chinese Culture’ programs.

Professor Li Guanding, consultant to the editorial board and the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau, was invited to the opening ceremony to deliver a lecture on the beauty of traditional Chinese culture. In support of this, Wynn Care and the National Conditions Education (Macau) Association jointly published an illustrated Chinese history book and donated copies to the libraries of all Macao primary and secondary schools. The book details the long history of the Chinese nation and hopes to raise teenagers’ awareness and help them gain deeper insight into the historical development and origin of the Chinese civilization.

Sharing session hosted on the spirit of NPC and CPPCC

As a means to enable team members to build a deeper understanding of the trajectory of the country’s future development and post-pandemic plans, integrate with the country’s development plan and seize the developmental opportunities brought by the Greater Bay Area, Wynn hosted a sharing session on the National People’s Congress (NPC) and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in June.

Over one hundred of Wynn team members were honored to receive four guest speakers, who are deputies in the NPC and members of the CPPCC, to provide an overview of the prevailing spirit that drives the Congress and Conference, as well as give a summary of the current direction of national policies. The event also underlined Wynn’s commitment to spreading a sense of solidarity to all corners of society and their dedication to uniting the strengths of each social sector to build a harmonious community and country.