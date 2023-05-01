Wynn Resorts to build first gaming resort in UAE for USD3.9b

Las Vegas-based casino operator Wynn Resorts, which is one of the biggest in the world with resorts in Boston and Macau, has announced that it will build the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) first gaming resort.

The gaming complex, located on Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al-Khaimah, will cost around USD3.9 billion and is expected to have 1,500 rooms, 24 dining and bar spaces, spa services, and high-end shops.

“We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location,” CEO of Wynn Resorts Craig Billings said in a statement.

With this development, the UAE aims to keep up with its neighbours in the rapidly growing gaming industry. The gaming resort will be a significant addition to the country’s tourism and entertainment sector, and it is expected to attract a large number of tourists from around the world.

The construction, which has already started on Wynn Al Marjan Island, is expected to be completed by 2027. Staff reporter