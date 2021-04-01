Wynn-sponsored sailing contest to drive economic diversification

Responding to the call by the government to promote sports and sports tourism in Macau, it was announced yesterday at a press conference that Wynn will be the title sponsor for the “Wynn Cup” – Qingdao-Macao International Offshore Race 2021.

The event will be held between May 10 and 30. The 1,200-nautical mile race will embark from Qingdao, sail via Ningbo, Xiamen, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and finish in Macau.

The organizing committee stressed that the route has been carefully selected, in that Qingdao and Shenzhen are the two new demonstration zones set by the Central Government in the north and south of China, respectively.

Qingdao is the venue for the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Zone for Local Economic and Trade Cooperation, whereas Shenzhen is the pilot demonstration area for the concept of ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics.’

In his 2021 Policy Address, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng stated that promoting the industrialization of culture and sports is an important measure for economic transformation. In the future, efforts will be made to encourage the diversification of sports and tourism by hosting international sports events and brand sports activities for a phased expansion of the sports industry chain.

Furthermore, the development of the sports industry in China also aligns with President Xi Jinping’s aspiration of making China a sports power, an essential part of the great China Dream.

“Sail to Celebrate 100 Years of Youth and Progress as the theme and Vitality, Fashion, Openness, Unity” is the slogan of the race, marking the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

As described by the organizing committee, the offshore race is a gift to the CPC in honor of its centenary jubilee.

Safety will be closely monitored, according to the organizing committee, which has taken into account climate and weather factors, such as tropical cyclones and the meeting of the cold and warm currents during the period. Local authorities and associations will provide professional assistance as necessary.

As an important international sports event following the Macau SAR government’s official administering of the 85 square kilometers of waters in accordance with the law, the Offshore Race provides space for a new development model featuring “Sports + Tourism + Exhibition” through cross-sector cooperation in hosting sports events for a new roadmap of developing the maritime economy of Macau.

Concurrently with the race itself, a series of promotional activities such as The International Marine Sports and Tourism Development Forum, the Qingdao-Macau Sailing Photography Contest, Macau Youth Regatta, Sail Open Day, Road Show, Course Race, and Promotional Symposiums will be held to facilitate economic and trade cooperation.