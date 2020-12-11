Wynn Supports Digital Transformation of Local SMEs

As a large-scale integrated enterprise deeply rooted in Macao, Wynn has been actively engaged in long-term partnerships with local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for many years. During this year’s pandemic, Wynn has been particularly attentive to the difficulties faced by SMEs, and has proposed various targeted efforts and support measures to help enterprises overcome these challenges and seize all opportunities to facilitate their business upgrade and transformation, thereby enabling them to keep pace with development trends in the post-pandemic era.

Forum Hosted to Discuss New Trends in E-Commerce

Wynn hosted the “2020 Wynn E-Commerce Forum and Local SME Procurement Partnership Meeting” last month where industry experts and local enterprises shared innovative business strategies and ideas on how to use new technology to transform and upgrade local industries, thereby enhancing market competitiveness. The event was well received and attracted attendance from over 300 local enterprises.

Linda Chen, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, gave a speech at the meeting where she said “This year, the global economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Nevertheless, the new economic model of online marketing has at the same time demonstrated rapid global growth. In recognition of this, Wynn invited representatives from two world-renowned online marketing enterprises, Douyin and Alibaba Cloud, to share and discuss in depth how local SMEs can further e-commercialize and digitalize their businesses, as well as transcend geographical boundaries to develop beyond Macao, in this new era and new economy.”

Industry Experts Invited to Share Innovative Business Ideas

The E-Commerce Forum included a sharing session and a round-table forum where Antonio Leong, Business Development Manager at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International Macau, and Juan Wu, Strategy Director at Douyin, took the lead as keynote speakers. They shared an in-depth analysis and case studies on hot topics such as cloud computing technology, digital transformation for SMEs, online marketing models and promotion strategies amid the post-pandemic period.

Hosted by Mai Pang, Head of the Economic Cooperation Division of the Macao Economic Bureau, the round-table forum invited key experts in the field, including Victor Mak, Lead Solution Architect at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International Macau, who is an information technology veteran with 10 years of experience, to share and exchange valuable experience on important topics. These included the potential challenges and opportunities faced by SMEs in the process of digital transformation, as well as methods by which e-commerce platforms can be used to expand markets and seize development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area.

M-Mark Enterprises Encouraged to Expand Online Marketing

In order to promote and encourage SMEs in Macao to continuously improve their use of technology and service standards, Wynn launched the “Wynn ‘M-Mark’ Promotion and Recognition Program” in cooperation with the Macao Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Association of Macau and Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) in October. Helena Lai, Senior Manager of the CPTTM, was invited to introduce the latest developments of the “M-Mark” certification, alongside a representative selection of ‘M-Mark’-certified Wynn suppliers who were asked to share their experiences. The event attracted nearly 100 representatives from local enterprises.

Linda Chen stated, “The ‘M-Mark’ Promotion and Recognition Program further demonstrates Wynn’s confidence in the certification of quality products in Macao. It also aims to help promote enterprises that have successfully acquired the ‘M-Mark’ certification for the first time by providing them with support to set up professional e-commerce services that assist them in developing their online marketing channels, as well as collaborating with young entrepreneurs to allow those enterprises to gain access to a free-of-charge innovative consumption reward platform to promote their brands.”

Online Activities to Promote Distinctive Old Shops

Wynn launched the “Caring 8000” campaign in May this year, featuring mini games and a lucky draw operated through WeChat, to encourage more Macao residents to spend at local SMEs and, at the same time, offer Macao’s distinctive old shops more opportunities in online business promotion and thereby enjoy the benefits brought by online marketing.

So far, more than 800 high-quality merchants in Macao have been successfully invited to participate in the “Caring 8000” initiative. These merchants can leverage the campaign’s online platform to launch promotions, provide real-time business information and up-to-date offers, and attract residents to shop at their stores.