Wynn Supports Patriotic Education to Raise National Security Awareness among Youth

As a local enterprise deeply rooted in Macao, Wynn is dedicated to upholding the spirit of the Chinese nation and ensuring the core value of loving the country and Macao is passed down to future generations, thus contributing to the future development of the city and the country as a whole.

Celebrating the Country ‘s Development in Space Technology

Co-organized by the Wynn Care Foundation and the National Conditions Education (Macau) Association, the sixth “Wynn Cup – Macau Primary School Student National Education Drawing Competition” recently concluded with an award ceremony at Wynn Palace. The competition was themed “My Art – My Space Dream” and was dedicated to encouraging Macao primary students to give an artistic depiction of the nation’s great achievements in space technology as well as their vision and hope for the future of space science and technology.

This fascinating event captured the enthusiasm of the children and deepened their knowledge and understanding of the country’s development in this field. The competition attracted participation from around 10,000 primary students from 52 local schools. A selection of 258 drawings have been displayed in the Art Center of Wynn Palace to showcase the artistic creativity of Macao children.

In addition, a fashion show titled “Space Odyssey” was hosted by Wynn in partnership with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, where local designers showcased a variety of space-themed parent-child outfits.

Holding Sharing Session on the Spirit of ‘Two Sessions’

This year, Wynn once again hosted a sharing session on the spirit of the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“Two Sessions”) that featured a number of keynote speakers, including Lao Ngai Leong, Macao Deputy of the NPC and the Head of the Macao Delegation; Jose Chui Sai Peng, Macao Deputy of the NPC and Deputy Leader of the Macao Delegation; Ho Teng Iat, Member of the CPPCC National Committee and Vice Chairman of the Committee for Liaison with Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Overseas Chinese of the National Committee of the CPPCC; and Zhang Zongzhen, Member of the CPPCC National Committee.

The four keynote speakers shared the key points of “The Report on the Work of the Government” and the Two Sessions, provided participants with an in-depth analysis of supporting the overall national development and offered insights on how Macao can seize opportunities.

Wynn also livestreamed the sharing session in the back-of-house areas for more than 1,500 team members, and broadcasted the entire event live on Facebook to reach 12,500 Wynn team members and many members of the public, promoting the spirit of loving the country and Macao.

Jiangsu and Macao Co-host Seminar on ‘The Taiwan Question’ White Paper

To thoroughly unravel the historical background and significance of the white paper entitled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era”, the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Jiangsu and the Association of Excellent Traditional Chinese Culture of Macau jointly organized a seminar on the white paper through online and offline channels on August 23 in Nanjing and Macao, where scholars and distinguished guests from both regions were invited to give speeches, share ideas and build a consensus for the bright prospects of peaceful reunification and rejuvenation of China. The event, steered by the Taiwan Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central Government in Macao and the Macao Office of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits and coordinated by the Wynn Care Foundation and the Macao Lotus Times, attracted around 150 participants from different sectors to attend in Macao.

Linda Chen, President of the Association of Excellent Traditional Chinese Culture of Macau, hopes seminar participants from Macao can learn more about the historical background and significance of the white paper, help leverage the city’s unique strengths, and contribute their wisdom and power as Macao people to the nation’s reunification and rejuvenation.

With this year marking the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Consensus, during the seminar, the organizers also held an online launch ceremony for the consensus-themed Q&A infographics. The infographics were uploaded online to give Macao people, especially local teenagers, an in-depth understanding of the context and core value of the 1992 Consensus: “Both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China and will work together toward national reunification.”

Increasing Knowledge of National Security among Team Members

Wynn organized 50 members of its management team and joined hands with local associations to arrange a visit to the National Security Education Exhibition with Taiwanese youth, helping them to gain comprehensive knowledge about national security as well as its importance to the country, the Macao SAR, and all members of the community, thus jointly safeguarding national security and the city’s social prosperity and stability.

The exhibition was divided into six sections featuring a combination of video and image with text descriptions that highlighted how the country has coordinated its development and security, calmly responded to the once-in-a-century global changes and pandemic, and made a series of great accomplishments in promoting national security in the new era by adopting a holistic approach to national security. The exhibition also introduced the various measures and achievements of the SAR Government in upholding national security and propelling the steady progress of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy.