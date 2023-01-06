Wynn to pay bonus to 98% of staff

Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau employees will receive a special allowance on Jan. 16, benefiting 98% of its current workforce of 11,600 employees. In a statement, the gaming operator said the special allowance will be “equivalent to one month’s gross salary.” “Following the recent award of gaming licenses and the removal of pandemic travel restrictions, we are optimistic about our prospects in 2023,” said Linda Chen, vice-chairman of Wynn Macau. She said current employees have shown an “exceptional level of loyalty, commitment and discipline.”

Resident deposits at MOP660b

Resident deposits increased 0.3% from the preceding month to MOP662.7 billion, whereas non-resident deposits dropped 5.6% to MOP308.7 billion, data from the Monetary Authority of Macao shows. Public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 2.2% to MOP248.6 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 1.8% from a month earlier to MOP1,219.9 billion. Domestic loans to the private sector increased 0.4% from a month ago to MOP568.2 billion, while external loans dropped 3.0% to MOP704.9 billion.