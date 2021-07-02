Xi stresses ensuring central gov’t’s overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong, Macau

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee, yesterday stressed ensuring that the central government exercises overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong and Macau.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CCP.

“We will stay true to the letter and spirit of the principle of One Country, Two Systems, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong, and the people of Macau administer Macau, both with a high degree of autonomy,” Xi said.

Xi highlighted implementing the legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for the two special administrative regions to safeguard national security.

“While protecting China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, we will ensure social stability in Hong Kong and Macau, and maintain lasting prosperity and stability in the two special administrative regions,” he said.

Yesterday, a number of associations in Macau organized public viewings of the live broadcast of the centenary celebrations.

A member of the Women’s General Association of Macau who watched the live broadcast expressed that she “felt honored to participate in and witness the CCP celebration” virtually.

“I found out that the backbone of the founding of it was young people, so I felt inspired and motivated to work harder,” she said.

Another member from the same association expressed her sentiments about the CCP, stating that she believed that the “strength and success of the country could not have been achieved without the efforts of the CCP and the people.”

“Growing up in Macau, I used to feel that I was far away from the CCP. Later, after studying in the mainland and experiencing the epidemic-fighting work for more than a year, I learned that the Communist Party gives priority to the health of the people and works for the well-being of the people,” she said.

Meanwhile, events are being held across China, including in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was among officials seated on Tiananmen Gate, while her deputy defended the national security law imposed by Beijing last year and said it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability.

Chief Secretary John Lee, said the national security law stipulates that human rights be respected and allows residents to enjoy freedom of the press and free assembly.

Celebrations in Hong Kong were more muted, although city officials ensured that Chinese national flags were on display and the logo of the centenary celebration was plastered on buses and trams. MDT/Agencies