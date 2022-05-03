Yesterday coldest May day since 1952

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau

reported that the temperature dropped to 14.9 degrees Celsius at 7 a.m. yesterday, the coldest May temperature in 70 years. Sunday’s temperature was also low, at 16.6 degrees Celsius. Also, Hong Kong saw its coldest May day in almost a century yesterday at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1917. The weather bureau last week warned that the weekend will see the arrival of a northeastern monsoon in Macau. With its arrival, the weather was expected to become slightly cooler.

Drone show tonight

The postponed Light Up Macao Drone Gala 2022 will open today with two drones coming center-stage over Nam Van Lake at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., designed with the theme of “Spring Rejoice.” The other shows will be held at 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on May 4, and at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. this weekend weekend (May 7 and 8). The event will present eight drone shows with the seasonal themes set for the four evenings — “Spring Rejoice,” “Fun-Tastic Summer,” “Golden Fall Delights” and “A Merry Winter.”

13-year-old arrested for arson

A 13-year-old resident has been caught smoking and burning objects on the 29th floor of a residential building in Areia Preta. The Judiciary Police (PJ) handed him over to the prosecutor on suspicion of arson after fire was reported on the staircase. According to the PJ spokesperson, upon investigation, the primary student admitted to smoking in the staircase and burning objects when bored. Burnt objects were found at the scene and a garbage bin was found with scorch marks.