Youth Affairs Committee confirms yearly accolades recipients

The Youth Affairs Committee has decided to grant awards to celebrate events held by two subsidiaries of one of its member organizations, the committee announced late last week at a press conference.

The press conference was held after the Youth Affairs Committee’s second plenary this year.

At the press conference, it was revealed that the Youth Activity Award will be given to the Hou Kong Junior Chamber in recognition of its organization of an event aimed at developing business possibilities and contingencies during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

It was also announced that the Civil Education Award will be given to the Pan Mac Junior Chamber for organizing the “Plastic Off Protect On” event, and to the Hou Kong Junior Chamber for the “Forgo for Happiness” event.

The two bodies operate under a larger organization, the Junior Chamber International Macao, China, which is member organization of the committee.

Two other organizations – the Macao Heritage Ambassadors Association and the Macao Youth Media Association – were also accredited with the Youth Activity Award.

The former won the award with the 13th Macao Cultural Heritage Ambassador Training Campaign and the latter with an antique photography event.

Summer activities announced

Officials from the Education and Youth Development Bureau have also introduced figures to the press conference relating to this year’s Summer Activities campaign.

This year, 78.4% or 32,545 registrants successfully secured a place to sign up for their preferred activities. In addition, 93% of the activities have been fully subscribed.

The officials stressed that measures will be implemented to cope with the lingering Covid-19 pandemic. For example, the bureau has decided to cancel an event which included planned tours of the Greater Bay Area.

Meanwhile, workshops, such as make-up and cookery classes, will be conducted at larger venues with extra space so as to allow for social distancing. AL