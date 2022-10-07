Youth job fair to offer 1,100 vacancies, debut English job interview workshops

The upcoming Youth Career Expo 2022 will feature two job interview workshops conducted in English, the head of a local association has highlighted.

The remark was made by Wong Chi Choi, deputy executive director of the Macao New Chinese Youth Association, at a topical press conference yesterday. The association is co-hosting the upcoming job fair with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau.

Wong said this will be the first time a workshop will be conducted in English at the namesake job fair. The two sessions will be taught by two representatives from Wynn Macau Ltd and Sands China Ltd.

In a previous parliamentary session, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng stressed the importance of widening Macau’s tourism source market. Ho blamed the tourism industry for over-focusing on the mainland as a source market in the past two decades.

The government has also pushed forward with policies to cultivate and attract talented people to Macau.

The panel of speakers, nonetheless, did not explain whether the move was triggered by the aforementioned policies.

Besides the two workshops conducted in English, there will be 19 other workshops conducted in Chinese. Participants will be educated about curriculum vitae compilation, youth entrepreneurship and labor relations, among other topics.

More than 1,100 vacancies will be offered at the job fair that will be held this weekend at the Venetian Macao Resort. These vacancies will be offered by over 70 companies, covering nearly 20 professional sectors, with more than 70% of them in tourism and leisure, retail, finance, IT and mechanical engineering.

A new addition to this job fair is the participation of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Companies and governmental entities from the island will showcase more than 70 vacancies, as well as presenting the current situation of the Zone. An exhibition and seminars will be held to familiarize jobseekers with employment conditions and policies in Hengqin.

Participating companies are operating in industries such as science and technology, finance and health.

The co-organizers highlighted that all seminar sessions will be broadcast live online, so that Macau students studying away from the city will not be left out.

Most, if not all, participating entities will offer on-site interview services to shortlist a group of candidates suitable for development.

Pre-registration is required for this job fair. According to Lei Lai Keng, department head for employment at the DSAL, nearly 1,200 people have registered their desire to participate as of the time of the press conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, 856 people have pre-applied for a job, and 375 have had their job interviews arranged, in respect of 513 job vacancies.

When questioned on the sidelines of the press conference about the willingness of local employers to participate or offer vacancies at the job fair, Lei said they are very willing. Local employers are as eager to participate this year, as in previous years.

Lei denied local employers are offering fewer vacancies, when asked about the fact that over 70 job vacancies will be offered by companies in Hengqin.

When questioned how many participants the bureau expects to see, Lei said, judging from pre-registration figures, previous popularity and current Covid-19 control measures, about 3,000 participants are expected.