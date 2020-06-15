Youths found responsible for series of unlawful conduct

Two police departments have reported the discovery of different groups of local students engaging in unlawful behavior.

During the joint police press conference on Friday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) and the Public Security Police Force (PSP) revealed that a 20-year-old male took photos of intimate body parts of two girls who were walking near a school in the northern district.

At 4 p.m. on June 9, he was lurking around a school when two girls from that school passed by him, at which point he took the photos.

The victims immediately noticed what the suspect had done and reported the case to the PSP.

The victims described the suspect as being on a motorbike at the time of the incident. Using the CCTV surveillance footage from a nearby shop, PSP police officers identified the man and began to search for him the same day. He was found at home.

During his questioning by police, the young man admitted that not only had he carried out this unlawful deed, he had also engaged in a similar activity in the past. All pictures from these incidents had been saved on his laptop.

The PSP has already forwarded the case to the prosecution authority.

PJ has also reported a juvenile crime, this one involving local youths.

These residents include Im (14, student), Lei (15, student), Leong (14, student), Chan (19) as well as Chan (21).

On June 7, PSP received a report of arson in a building located in the Ilha Verde area. From its investigation, the PSP learnt that a total of eight teenagers were involved in the case.

CCTV surveillance footage showed Im burning a letter in a rubbish facility, which led to other items in the vicinity catching fire. Although Im later put out the fire, the incident resulted in damage to the facility, which is worth approximately 50,000 patacas.

Later, the 21-year-old Chan arrived at the scene on a motorbike to fetch Im.

During their investigation of the arson, officers noticed that the motorbike Chan had arrived on was a reported lost vehicle.

The PSP requested that six of the eight teenagers submit to a police inquiry. Im admitted that he started the fire because he was angry about his romantic relationship.

Im also confessed that he was responsible for stealing the motorbike. According to Im, on June 7, he came across the motorbike on the street and noticed that the owner had left the key with the vehicle. He rode off with the motorbike and gave it to Lei, Leong, and the two Chans.

The PSP charged Im with arson and unlicensed driving. Lei, Leong, and the two Chans were charged with unlicensed driving.

PJ uncovers

drug trafficking

involving teenagers

Earlier in May, the PJ uncovered two separate drug trafficking cases involving local teenagers. The first teenager, Cheang, 18, received a parcel containing electrical appliances and drugs. The PJ seized the drugs, weighing 0.4 grams, from Cheang’s home. The teenager was supposed to deliver the substance to another person.

A second case involves a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. They were both hired by Hong Kong drug dealers, who mailed them a total of 29 small bags (13.2 grams of cocaine) in a single parcel. The parcel contained a radio-controlled car, inside which the bags of cocaine had been hidden. The cocaine is estimated to be worth 44,000 patacas on the black market. The girl denied any involvement in drug trafficking.

Student loses

MOP4,000 through

online blackmail

A 23-year-old local male student fell victim to an online scam and was cheated of about 4,000 patacas after participating in a nude video chat with a woman he met online on June 9.

During their conversation, the woman sent the victim an online link, which he then accessed.

At midnight on June 11, the victim received a message containing a video recording of the nude video chat, as well as contacts’ data from the victim’s mobile phone.

Soon after, he received a call from the alleged suspect, an unknown man who told the victim that if he didn’t send HKD4,000, the video would be sent to the victim’s friends.

The victim then asked a friend to transfer HKD2,000 into the designated account. He also purchased points card worth 2,100 patacas and transferred them to the suspect.

Later, the alleged suspect demanded another HKD6,400 from the victim. The victim believed that the man would keep asking for more money, so he decided to report the matter.