ZAPE, Sai Van to undergo traffic control on Feb 3

As part of the government’s plan to hold a float parade on February 3, certain roads on ZAPE and Sai Van will be subject to traffic control, which will lead to detours or stop suspensions affecting 11 bus routes, namely No. 3A, 5, 8, 9A, 10A, 12, 18, 18B, 23, 26 and 32. Details can be obtained on the operators’ websites. Meanwhile, parking spaces near Sai Van Lake Square will be suspended for 26 hours from 9 p.m. February 2. Suspended or limited traffic measures will be levied along the avenue from Macau Tower to the Macao Science Center.

Exemptions within elevator bill worry lawmakers

A bill aiming to codify supervision for elevators and escalators has raised concerns in a parliamentary committee, as lawmakers worry that it might cause complications when such facilities located in residential buildings of heights between 9 and 20.5 meters are proposed to enjoy exemptions under the new bill. Exemptions are also proposed for such facilities located in construction sites. Moreover, the bill has no stipulations on the authorities who are authorized to suspend operations of malfunctioned facilities. The range of the proposed fines is also considered very wide. Committee members are awaiting explanations from the government.