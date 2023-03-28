Zhongshan crowned MVPs in city’s debut GBA standup paddleboarding competition

The team from Zhongshan has been awarded Best Club Award in Macau’s first Greater Bay Area (GBA) Stand-up Paddle Board competition.

The pan-GBA competition is organized across the region, with Macau being one of the stations. The Macau station was held on Mar. 18 at Hac-Sa Beach. It attracted over 70 athletes from across the region – including major cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Shantou.

The competition had several categories, namely Master Group, Women’s Open Group, Men’s Teenager, Young Men and Young Women’s 1,000-meter Groups and Men’s 2,000-meter Open Circuit Racing Group. In the races for the last group, four buoys were placed on the sea.

The sea was quite rough on race day. From the beginning, Macau athlete Chan Hei Ngan triumphed in the young women’s race over the bumpy sea. Zhang Haixuan and Ye Jiaying – both from Zhongshan – followed Chan.

In the young men’s race, Zhongshan athlete Liu Zicheng overtook the lead mid-race and won, with locals Lei In Cheng and Tam Chi Hei following behind.

The Women’s Open Group race saw local veteran aquatic athlete Racy Leong secure her lead after the second buoy with better turning skills. She won the race, with Xia Lirong from Shenzhen and Wen Xiu from Zhuhai in second and third places respectively.

Macau athletes took the first and third places in the young men’s race, with the captain of the Zhongshan team taking the second. Athletes from Shantou, Guangzhou and Macau took the three top places in the master’s race.

The Men’s Open race saw Peng Qian from Shenzhen won the first place, Kuok Ka Chun from Macau the second and Chen Zhibao from Guangzhou the third.