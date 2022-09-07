Zhuhai mulls allowing Macau public transport to operate on Hengqin

In the future, public transport vehicles in Macau may be allowed to enter and operate in Hengqin, following the elimination of quotas for Macau private light vehicles entering the neighboring jurisdiction.

According to a tender notice recently released by the Zhuhai government, a tender is now open seeking a research entity to study the possibility of permitting Macau commercial vehicles to enter and operate in Hengqin.

Currently branded as the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone, Hengqin is positioned as the key area to assist Macau in diversifying the latter’s economy. In the past two decades, the local city has been over-reliant on gambling, many have deemed.

To gradually cultivate the attractiveness of Hengqin to Macau residents and to attract more people from Macau to relocate to the Cooperation Zone, the neighboring government has started allowing non-commercial light vehicles from Macau to enter Hengqin without a mainland license plate.

This tender notice is seen as being a step further. The 2.3-million-yuan tender aims at outlining the possibility of permitting Macau buses, taxis and coaches in Hengqin. It should look into the management styles and legal systems between the two jurisdictions.

The study should also make proposals to the neighboring government about several areas, namely the means by which these vehicles should enter and leave the Cooperation Zone, the types of vehicles eligible for the future policy and the routes they can take.

In addition, proposals on the manner of implementation of the future policy and administrative formalities should also be made as part of the study. The results of the study can be submitted as a consultative report or plan for implementation.

The tender notice has also pointed out that consultation sessions will be held in both Macau and mainland China. The sessions in Macau will cater to government entities and commercial enterprises.