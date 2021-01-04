Zhuhai PLA commences multifaceted national defense education campaign

The Zhuhai Base of the Macau Garrison of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has revealed that it will commence a population-wide education campaign about national defense and is actively involved in local economic development and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. It will also create a regular Barracks Open Day to improve education on the nation and national defense. The Zhuhai Base accommodates about 3,000 visitors each year.

The government’s unified personal account, an online government service platform, has gathered a total of over 100,000 users after the launch of new services including the “Proof of Life” procedure for senior citizens, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) reported in a press statement. Many of the new users of the app were driven by the novelty of the online procedure, which registered a total of around 8,000 uses in the first two days of this year.