Zhuhai residents unhappy with test price double standards

Zhuhai local residents have been dissatisfied with the double standards applied to Macau and Zhuhai residents by the Zhuhai government for some time now.

Earlier this week, the Zhuhai Hygiene and Health Department announced that six types of Macau local residents could undergo Covid-19 testing free-of-charge in Zhuhai. These groups are also exempt from Zhuhai’s 14-day quarantine policy if their Covid-19 test results are negative.

According to the policies, people from the Macau SAR are eligible to enjoy the mainland financial privileges, but not people from Zhuhai. As of yesterday, the Zhuhai government granted the same benefits to some Zhuhai local residents, but more Macau people are still benefiting.

Questioned about which government was paying for the Zhuhai tests for Macau residents, Alvis Lo Iek Long, medical director of the Conde São Januário Hospital (CHCSJ), avoided giving a straight answer and only commended the measure.

“We have noticed the situation according to mainstream media. Personally, I feel that this [free-of-charge measure] is good news for those in need,” said Lo.

Lo did not reveal which government was paying for Zhuhai’s tests for Macau local residents.

Earlier this week, mainland workers were finally able to return to mainland China without having to undergo the 14-day quarantine period, but only if they were in possession of proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

However, some Zhuhai residents felt the situation was unfair. The Zhuhai government provides free tests for the abovementioned Macau residents, but not for Zhuhai residents.

“The Zhuhai government’s measures exclude Zhuhai local residents, but still provides free tests for Macau residents?” one user complained on Weibo.

“Are people born into different levels?” another user complained.

“Be satisfied Macau people, you get a free test every six days, I pay 160 yuan for each test,” a third person mocked.

The measure has not only angered local Zhuhai residents, mainland residents from other parts of China are also irritated.

“Why [is it] free for Macau residents but mainlanders have to pay?” another person questioned.

Amid the outrage from Zhuhai residents, the Zhuhai government suddenly made changes to the policies yesterday, including Zhuhai residents working in Macau in the free scheme.

This Covid-19 test policy marks the second major controversy in the neighboring region of the Macau SAR. The first incident which garnered the disapproval of mainland residents was Guangdong’s sudden announcement that they were enforcing a 14-day quarantine policy at the end of March.

Two days after the Guangdong government announced the policy, the province granted Macau residents who lived in Zhuhai a conditional exemption. At the time, no exemptions were given to Zhuhai local residents.

“We are finally synchronizing with some countries now, we also have double standards now,” another person commented online.

According to Zhuhai’s policies, the test is free permanently for those eligible. Those who qualify must be tested every six days and testing will always be free. An individual can only have one free test every six days. The Zhuhai government will cancel the qualification for anyone who takes two or more tests within six days.

Currently, only nine hospitals in Zhuhai are providing free tests for qualifying individuals.