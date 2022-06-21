Zhuhai sees two asymptomatic cases from Macau

Three new asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 positive cases have been detected in Zhuhai, with two of entrants from Macau, health agencies in Zhuhai announced yesterday.

The two entrants reside in Hengqin and Zhuhai’s Xiangzhou District. Both crossed the border in the evening on June 18. The Hengqin resident tested negative in the test-upon-arrival but was identified on the next day as a close contact with a Macau positive case. The other person tested positive on June 19.

Both people are now hospitalized in a designated hospital in Xiangzhou District.

As they have travelled around within the city, tracking of close contacts is under way in Zhuhai, the city’s health agencies added.

The third case is an entrant from Hong Kong.

Arrivals from Macau to Zhuhai are required to undergo a “7+7” quarantine measure.

Individuals entering Zhuhai from Macau since June 15 shall report to their communities, employers or hotels of accommodation immediately, undergo a seven-day home quarantine (outdoor activities are not allowed) and another seven-day home health monitoring (staying at home is strongly advised), restrain from visiting workplaces, school campus or public venues and avoid using public transportation. Nucleic acid testing is required on the first, third, seventh and 14th day.

Those entering Zhuhai from red-code or yellow-code zones of Macau shall undergo seven-day centralized quarantine (with nucleic acid testing each day) and another seven-day home health quarantine (outdoor activities are not allowed and nucleic acid testing required on the 10th and 14th day). Staff Reporter