Zone A | Room for discussion on economic housing price: Council

Chan Ka Leong, a member of the Council for Public Housing Affairs, said at a forum held yesterday that the price of economic housing in New Urban Zone A is not finalized and is only a reference, so there is still room for discussion.

“Recently, the Housing Bureau (IH) opened the economic housing show flats. It can be seen that the partitions and materials used are very high quality, the construction costs became higher, [therefore] the price per square foot will naturally be adjusted higher,” he said.

Chan said that the overall pricing is “not outrageous” in his opinion, as he believed that the quality of the current economic housing is no less than that of private housing.

As for the Sandwich Class Housing Scheme, he expressed his belief that, firstly, the relevant legal support work should be done well, and secondly, that its interface with the economic and social housing should be effective, so that it can play a role on the ladder of home ownership.

Opinions had been expressed that the proposed price of MOP 5,000 per square foot of economic housing in Zone A is more expensive than that of other economic housing previously available. Staff Reporter