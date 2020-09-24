Zone D reclamation plans not dropped, but under review

The government has once again reiterated that the New Urban Zone D reclamation project is not yet abandoned, according to Mak Tat Io, head of the Urban Planning Department of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT)

Yesterday, Mak spoke about the Zone D reclamation plans during a TDM radio program, where he felt compelled to reiterate the stance of the government.

Earlier this month, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário surprised the city by announcing that the SAR government had already scrubbed the reclamation project.

However, DSSOPT Director Chan Pou Ha informed the media that she did not receive any news related to the abandoning of the plan for Zone D. Rather the current arrangement of the reclaimed lands is under review.

During yesterday’s TDM radio program, Mak said that the government is asking the public to choose between several options involving changes to the proposed Zone D and Zone A development plans.

Starting from September 4, local government has been collecting public opinions on the Urban Master Plan. As of today, DSSOPT only received 60 completed opinion forms and most of them are related to housing issues and green space topics.