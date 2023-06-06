1,700 UM students to graduate Jun. 10

The University of Macau (UM) will see 1,700 students graduating on June 10 at 4 p.m. in the UM Sports Complex in its Congregation 2023. The university will present graduation certificates to more than 1,700 students from the Faculties of Arts and Humanities, Business Administration, Education, Health Sciences, Law, Social Sciences and Science and Technology, including 126 who completed programs offered by the Honors College. The ceremony will also combine online and in-person elements to allow graduates and their families and friends from around the world to participate in the event.

