2,218 companies from SARs listed in Hengqin Free Trade Zone

A total of 2,218 companies from the Macau and Hong Kong SARs are already registered in the Hengqin Free Trade Zone, as disclosed last week by Yang Chuan, director of the Administrative Committee of Hengqin New District.

According to a report by TDM radio, the investment made by these SAR companies in Hengqin involve over RMB174.7 billion in capital.

Yang noted that 29 industrial investment projects in Hengqin originated in Macau, representing a land occupation of 5.01 square kilometers.

There are also 21 projects concerning the Macau and Guangdong cooperative industrial zone, which have obtained operation in the free trade zone.

Twenty Macau companies have been registered as partners in the research headquarters of Macau and Guangdong cooperative Chinese medicine science industrial garden, where 43 other companies are also registered.

Until March 31, 126 Hong Kong and Macau financial enterprises were registered in Hengqin, involving RMB61.529 billion in capital.

The Hengqin Free Trade Zone, which had its third anniversary last week, currently has more than 45,800 registered companies, associated to over RMB2,400 billion in capital.

The total amount of capital, which corresponds to the definite number of projects allocated in the zone, exceeds RMB500 billion.

Currently, a total of 113 new significant projects are being developed, according to Yang.

Moreover, recently the Administrative Committee of Hengqin’s New District announced three reform measures for the zone’s development, including introducing high-level property management service companies to be responsible for the operations carried out in Hengqin.

Share this: Tweet





