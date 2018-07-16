60 percent of affected patients trade faulty pills

A total of 732 people have performed an exchange of the faulty antihypertensive medicines affected by a recall from the local health authorities, representing 59 percent from the estimated number of patients affected, according to the statement issued by the Health Bureau (SSM). This was the final figure of the patients that resorted to the fast lane service that the Bureau established at the external consultation services of the Conde de Sao Januario Hospital Center (CHCSJ). The aim for the fast lane service is to avoid long waits by the patients during the three-day period of enforcement of the contingency plan established by SSM for the recall and replacement of six antihypertensive medicines found to contain the impurity N-Nitrosodimethylamine.

SSM also said that those who have not yet replaced their medicine prescriptions may do so in person or designate representatives in the possession of their ID cards and medical assistance card as well as the previous prescriptions at the pharmacy of the CHCSJ during normal opening hours from Monday to Friday.

According to figures previously disclosed, the problem affected patients who had been prescribed the “Valtensin Tablet” in 80 mg and 160 mg doses, “Valsartan + Hydrochlorothiazide Generis” in 80 mg and 160 mg doses, and “Valtensin tablets HCT” in 80 mg and 160 mg doses, among a total of 1,238 patients.

Share this: Tweet





