Anima calls for volunteers

Beginning yesterday, the Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome opened its doors to volunteers, who will work at the site every day across two shifts. The first shift is between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the latter is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Anima Macau informed in a statement. The animal rights organization issued a reminder that volunteers will be asked to sign a declaration accepting conditions for their safety and the greyhounds’ welfare. According to the latest information provided by the parties, over 30 volunteers are looking after the greyhounds across nine kennels.

Compulsory military training for Hong Kong, Macau students

Hong Kong and Macau students will be required to attend a three-week military training program at Tsinghua University – a program that was previously only compulsory for mainland students. According to Tsinghua University’s website, the three-week training last year contained two parts, including military techniques and theories, as cited by South China Morning Post. Students were taught to march, shoot live rounds and perform first aid. As of the end of last year, there were 645 students from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan enrolled at Tsinghua University, yet the breakdown of students from each of the three regions remains unclear.

Food licensing to go fully electronic in 2019

The director of the Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) Kou Peng Kuan said the government etimates that licensing procedures for the catering industry will become electronic this year. In future, residents will be able to stay home while applying for food supply licenses through the government’s website or a specific mobile application. It will also be possible to track the application’s progress online. First-time applicants are required to visit the offices of the relevant government departments. License renewals can be done through a self-service kiosk. Laws related to restaurant licensing will be presented to the Legislative Assembly this year.

