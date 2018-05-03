Art | MAM exhibition to explore 20th century ties Macau

A new exhibition showcasing traditional Chinese paintings, calligraphy and seal engraving at the Macau Museum of Art (MAM) will open on Friday featuring a total of 90 pieces and sets from artists who either lived in Macau or had ties with the city in some way from the 1930s to the 21st century.

The exhibition, which is titled “In Love with Macao – Calligraphy and Paintings of Macao”, showcases 58 Chinese paintings by 65 local artists and immigrants, 19 calligraphy works, one mixed media work, as well as 12 seals, seal collections and engravings used by artists of former generations.

Many Chinese residents of the mainland moved to or temporarily settled in Macau during the 20th century because of – as a politely-worded statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) reads – “a number of reasons.” This emigration cultivated a period of development in Chinese painting and calligraphy.

Their work in the territory is reflective of the relationships each developed with Macau and its people, according to the IC.

Moreover, the bureau said, “their works reveal the camaraderie established between master and students and between peers, fully displaying the fusion between personal feelings and artistic tastes.”

The exhibition opens Friday and will last until August 12. It is open daily to the public, except on Mondays, and admission is free of charge. DB

