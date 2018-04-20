Arts | Exhibition of new works from MAM’s collection opens today

An exhibition of new works from the Macau Museum of Art (MAM) collection will open today. The showcase features eight vertical scrolls depicting flowers, plants and fruits by painter Zhao Mingshan, a third generation heir of the Lingnan Painting School in Macau, the names of which are “Rustic Charm”, “Elegant Charm”, “ Hydrangea”, “Flower”, “China Rose”, “Lychee”, “Daffodil” and “Autumn Mood”, among others.

Zhao Mingshan, one of the most exemplary painters of the Lingnan School in Macau and a disciple of the renowned Situ Qi, is best known for his paintings of flowers and plants, especially roses. Mingshan has produced few works, making his paintings rare in public and private collections. In 2015, Zhao Guoxiang and his wife, relatives of Mingshan who resided abroad, expressed their willingness to donate eight of the painter’s works to the MAM.

After close analysis, the MAM concluded that these works reveal the Lingnan School’s distinct style and have clear artistic worth and has, therefore, included them into its permanent collection.

The original MAM collection came from the former Luís de Camões Museum, which mainly comprised collections of Shiwan ceramics, Lingnan (Guangdong) calligraphy and paintings, historical paintings and modern and contemporary artworks from Macau.

According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, following its opening and in relation to its almost 20 years’ of development, “the MAM has enriched its collection through commissions, acquisitions and donations, mostly valuing the acquisition, collection, showcase and publication of works by modern and contemporary artists from Macau.”

The exhibition runs until October 26.

