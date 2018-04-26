Arts Festival kicks off tomorrow

The 29th Macao Arts Festival (MAF) kicks off tomorrow with an opening ceremony at 7.40 p.m. in the lobby of the Macau Cultural Centre.

With the theme “Origin” – which symbolizes the “spring of life” – this edition of the MAF presents 26 shows and exhibitions, as well as an outreach program, for a total of over 100 activities.

The festival opens with stage play “Das Kapital” on April 27 and 28, presented by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre. The new version of Karl Marx’s grand classic incorporates local elements and illustrates the duality of capitalism through black humor.

On the same days, local choreographer Tracy Wong will present “Les Curious Fringes – Blast of the Cave”, a theatrical dance performance incorporating visual art installations.

Based on the performance “The Victory Shipyard” in 2017, the play “Sunset at the Shipyards” by Dream Theatre Association will be held on April 28 and 29, with a total runtime of two hours and 15 minutes per session. It focuses on Macau residents’ recognition of the need to conserve local culture by retelling the history of the local shipbuilding industry.

A Portuguese artist will also present experimental theatre “Parasomnia”, which integrates installations with images and sounds, from May 2 to 6 at the Mandarin’s House.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau said in a statement yesterday that tickets to certain programs are limited.

