Briefs | Authorities find 89 illegal workers in May

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has issued their final report regarding the operation to fight illegal work in Macau. In a statement, the PSP said that in May this year a total of 89 suspected illegal workers were found through joint operations launched by the PSP, the Labor Affairs Bureau and other government departments. The authorities also noted that these people were found during inspections done in 270 locations. The inspection locations consisted of construction sites, private residences, commercial and industrial establishments. This is a significant increase when compared with April, in which a total of 41 illegal workers were found in 283 inspection sites.

UM students win engineering competition

Students Zhang Ailun, Zheng Huimin, and Kong Hou from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Macau (UM) recently won first prize in the 10th Inter-University Invitational Civil Engineering Competition. According to UM, this year’s competition required contestants to design a curved bridge that could withstand both static loading and dynamic loading. Each team was required to design the structure of a bridge model, write a design proposal, produce a model, give a presentation and test the model, all within two days. The biennial competition aims to provide a platform for civil engineering students from around the world to showcase their creativity and skills, and to exchange ideas. This year’s event attracted 15 teams from different universities.

Tam says no interference in private life matters

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam has said he is no one to interfere in private activities, responding to online sources which implicated sex crime suspect Mo Shijian, the former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Macau (UM). The sources claim that Mo Shijian invited female students to meals and for possible sex purposes on other occasions. Tam claimed that he was unaware of the information, reiterating his hope that UM can continue hiring professors with a strong work ethic.

2,000 rodents seized every year

On average, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) and the Health Bureau seize more than 2,000 rodents every year. Biannually, IACM carries out rodent control in five districts across the city in locations that include hidden areas, such as ditches. IACM has been putting out bait boxes on public streets. In the beginning, only 200 boxes were set out. Now there are approximately 800 bait boxes.

Construction of flood discharge project planned for Q4

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) has received 11 tenders for the Inner Harbor rainwater pumping station and drainage culvert. The project is expected to improve the drainage capacity of the Inner Harbor. Construction is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year and it is recommended that the construction period does not exceed 900 working days. This project has a rainwater collection area of 46.5 hectares and flood discharge capacity is 14.28 cubic meters per second.

Share this: Tweet





