Bridge connecting University of Macau and Hengqin Port completed

The bridge connecting the University of Macau (UM) and Hengqin Port has passed its completion review. Located on the south side of the Lotus Bridge of Macao, with a length of about 808 meters, the bridge connects the Hengqin Port with the Hengqin Campus of the UM, connecting the campus to the Chinese mainland. The completion of the bridge creates a more convenient passage for the faculty and students of the UM to travel through Hengqin Port. In the meantime, vehicles can also travel to and from Macau’s Cotai via the Lotus Bridge.

