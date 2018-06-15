Briefs | 15-year-old people smuggling mastermind arrested

A 15-year-old male mainland resident was arrested for people smuggling, according to a statement released by Macau Customs Service. Another mainlander was also arrested for the same crime. The 15-year-old suspect is reportedly the mastermind of a people smuggling ring. Customs also detained another two mainland residents for people smuggling. The two suspects claimed to have entered Macau to catch oysters. The 15-year-old was sent on to the public prosecutor, while the other three illegal immigrants were transferred to the Public Security Police Force.

12 severe infractions in the continuing education scheme

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) announced 12 severe infractions related to the third phase of the Continuing Education Development Plan, which goes on until the end of May. During the third phase,

the DSEJ carried out approximately 1,700 inspections of Continuing Education organizations, and the department issued 150 warning letters. According to Wong Chi Iong, Chief Executive of the DSEJ’s Division of Continuing Education, 12 cases of fraud and documents forgery were referred on to the public prosecutor.

