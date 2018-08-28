Briefs | 16 parking lots to close during strong typhoons

Sixteen public parking lots under the management of the Transport Bureau (DSAT) will close one hour after the hoisting of typhoon signal number 8, the third level (orange), or above storm warning. According to a dispatch published yesterday in the Official Gazette, the 16 parking lots are: Fai Tat car park, Pak Lok car park, Rua de Malaca car park, Alameda Dr. Carlos car park, Praca de Ferreira do Amaral car park, Jardim das Artes car park, Cheng I car park, Iao Hon garden car park, Taipa Central Park car park, Rua da Tranquilidade car park, Lido car park, Taipa Ferry Terminal car park, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge car park (two car parks), Bairro da Ilha Verde car park, and the Macau Science Museum car park.

DSEJ instructs schools on textbook selection

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) has reportedly been instructing local schools as to the selection of textbooks. Yesterday, the head of the division of Research and Education Reform of DSEJ, Vong Iat Hang said, during Forum Macao, that DSEJ issued instructions to local schools to guide them through the procedure of selecting school textbooks. Vong highlighted that local schools are free to organize their teaching practices. Furthermore, he also stated that local schools can select their own teaching materials if they meet DSEJ’s requirements in terms of course structure.

Operators granted exemption of complementary income tax

An extension of the exemption of the complementary income tax related to casino gaming profits for a period of over three years has been granted to Galaxy Casino, S.A. and Venetian Macau, S.A., according to a dispatch published in the Official Gazette. The exemption begins in 2019 and ends on June 26, 2022. The dispatch is effective as of the date of promulgation and will have effect from January 1, 2019. Previously, both Galaxy and The Venetian were granted an exemption of complementary income tax starting on January 1, 2014.

Unemployment rate stable at 1.8pct



The general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of local residents from May to July remained at 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. Information from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the underemployment rate was 0.6 percent, up by 0.1 percentage point. The total labor force was 392,600 and the labor force participation rate was 71.1 percent. Total employment was 385,500 and the number of employed residents totaled 284,300. The proportion of fresh labor force entrants searching for their first job increased by 5.3 percentage points to 16.1 percent of the total unemployed.



Retail sales increase in Q2

Macau’s retail sale value for the second quarter increased by 23.7 percent year-on-year to MOP18.01 billion, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revealed. Although the retail increased year-on-year, it fell by 13.4 percent as compared with the revised figure in the first quarter this year. DSEC added that Watches, Clocks and Jewelry accounted for 21.1 percent of the total retail sales, followed by Goods in Department Stores (15.8 percent), Leather Goods (13.4 percent) and Adults’ Clothing (12.4 percent). Among the major retail activities, sales value of Communication Equipment (65.3 percent), Leather Goods (36.9 percent), Goods in Department Stores (34.2 percent), Adults’ Clothing (26.7 percent) and Motor Vehicles (24.7 percent) registered notable year-on-year increases.

ARTmusing Summer concludes

The ARTmusing Summer held its grand finale on Sunday with “ARTmusing Fun” and a film carnival. From August 23 to 26, the “ARTmusing Film Carnival” brought together over 1,100 attendees, who witnessed on the silver screen a wide range of motion pictures, from imaginative animations to meaningful documentaries, and featured a series of topics, the Macao Cultural Center noted in a statement. On Sunday, the “ARTmusing Fun” event gathered children and parents together for another celebration of family, love and the arts. Children were invited to discover the land of fairytales by engaging with creative activities and games. “ARTmusing Fun” also featured workshops, backstage tours, indie animations and lively performances.

Share this: Tweet





