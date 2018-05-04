Briefs | AMCM launches Facebook page

The Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM) has launched a Facebook Page, forming part of its aim to convey the bureau’s latest financial information to the community through various online platforms on a timely basis. According to a statement by the AMCM, the move was made to diversify the platforms for disseminating information to allow the community to keep abreast of the latest news from the bureau. Currently, apart from the official website and Facebook Page, the AMCM has also set up a WeChat account named “MacauAMCM,” to enable the public to understand and be informed about the bureau’s updates more easily.

Consumer Council promotes ‘certified shops’ through contest

Consumers may register for the “keep your shopping receipts” contest by using

receipts or invoices issued by any “Certified Shop” until May 14, to win prizes such as cash or a special “Certified Shop” edition of an electronic money card, according to the Consumer Council. To encourage consumers to keep their shopping receipts and invoices, the Consumer Council is holding its fifth “Keep your shopping receipts” lucky draw activity. According to a statement issued by the council, the number of participants is increasing yearly and the council hopes to continue this annual game to remind consumers of their own rights. Local residents aged 15 or above can register for the lucky draw with their receipts of MOP50 or above issued by any “Certified Shop.”

Beijing will not permit anti-gov’t chief executive

Qiao Xiaoyang, former chairman of the Macau SAR Basic Law Committee, said while attending a meeting concerning the Chinese constitution and the Basic Law that Beijing would not accept anyone who is against the Central Government as Chief Executive. According to TDM, he noted the differences between criticism and confrontation and opined that criticism can also be a patriotic act. Qiao noted that confrontation operates on a “you die and I live” mindset and went on to claim that no central government across the world would choose to appoint people who subvert the state as the leaders of that state.

Mainlander physically assaults stranger’s child

Earlier this week, a male tourist from the mainland was restrained after having physically assaulted a child who had allegedly been bullying the mainlander’s son. Prior to the event, both children were playing in the Garden of Flower City. The mainland tourist kicked the local boy after the local boy hit his son. The local boy’s maid, while trying to protect him, was also physically assaulted by the mainlander. People who saw these events unfolding called the police and prevented the man from leaving the scene. During the argument that followed, the man reportedly slapped and hit two of the witnesses, at which point, two local men restrained him to stop him from leaving or engaging in further violent acts. The maid and the local boy did not sustain serious injuries and have already been discharged from the hospital.

