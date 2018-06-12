Briefs | CCM adds extra show of children’s play

Due to box office demand, the Macau Cultural Centre (CCM) will be staging three additional shows of The Way Back Home, a production for young children scheduled for July. CCM announced in a statement that additional shows will be held from July 18 to 22. The show, performed by Denmark’s Teater Refleksion, uses a mix of animated puppetry and music based on an award-winning illustrated book by Oliver Jeffers. The Way Back Home is included in the ARTmusing Summer, a series of performances and activities featuring over 30 productions to be staged in both July and August.

Korea teams unite for Judo competition

The North and South Korean judo teams are uniting into a single entity for the East Asian Judo Championships being held in Mongolia. Their first event together as a dual team was held on Sunday, with the Unified Korean Flag displayed on their uniforms, as per reports by the Taipei Times. The united team will have to select five male and five female contestants to represent the two states from a combined 21 athletes, who are slated to attend the tournament. There were originally seven men and seven women from South Korea, and two men and five women from North Korea. Teams from Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Japan and Mongolia are also participating in the tournament.

Call to find out reasons behind suicides

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun has warned the local government to avoid turning Macau into a “suicide paradise.” In a written letter delivered to the government, Mak expressed his hope that the government would identify the causes of suicide among non-locals. “If the government does not find out the reasons behind these suicides, it should take preventive measures as soon as possible. If suicide among non-residents gradually emerges, that may eventually become the norm,” Mak wrote. He further asked: “What kind of city will Macau become? If Macau becomes a paradise for suicides, what should the government do? When will the government find out the reasons?”

New natural gas power plant planned in Ka Ho

A new natural gas power plant at Ka Ho in Coloane is set to open in 2021, as disclosed by Hoi Chi Leong, director of the Energy Sector Development Office. According to Hoi, this natural gas power plant’s generation is capable of producing one-third of the total electricity generation in Macau. The city’s current diesel-powered electricity generators will operate as standby generators. In March 2017, Macau’s natural gas supply from mainland China resumed. Currently, CEM is also running another natural gas power plant.

Sofitel to hold music festival this month

Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16 is hosting its own “Fête de La Musique,” an annual music festival celebrated every June to celebrate the arrival of summer, presenting a fusion of fine wine and music. According to a statement issued by the hotel, a quartet consisting of singer Brigitte Mitchell, saxophonist Blaine Whittaker, organist Bob Mocasky and drummer Gary de Silver will perform a string of jazz melodies. The event will offer guests a selection of ten fine wines from celebrated vineyards paired with Continental European and Mediterranean cuisines.

