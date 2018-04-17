Briefs | CE attends AL session today

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly today to answer lawmakers’ questions on Government policy and social issues. The session will start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). In addition to attending plenary sessions of the Assembly every year to deliver the Policy Address relating to the following fiscal year, the Chief Executive attends two similar sessions each year.]

PSP: two cases involving noise related crimes

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has prosecuted two noise related cases since January of this year, according to PSP Commissioner Leong Man Cheong. In total, the PSP received 894 complaints regarding noise in public places, 52 of which occurred in public gardens. Earlier, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak suggested the public should be more tolerant of each other when it comes to noise issues, in an apparent reference to the case of the women shot with an air soft gun when singing at Iao Hon garden. Yesterday, Wong clarified the earlier comments by saying “[When I said to] tolerate each other [I did] not mean that only one party should tolerate or protect the other party. Those people who exercise in our gardens should understand that the residents living in the nearby buildings have the right to rest.”

UM’s Activity Centre receives Green Building Label

The University of Macau (UM) Student Activity Centre (Building E31) has recently been awarded the China’s Three-Star Green Building Operation Label, the highest-standard green building label awarded by the China Green Building Council. It is the first building in Macau to receive such an award, the UM informed. The certificate presentation ceremony was held last Friday at the Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF). During the ceremony, UM’s Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Lionel Ni, received the certificate from China Green Building Council Director Wang Youwei. The building had previously received the China’s Three-Star Green Building Design Label back in 2015.

