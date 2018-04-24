Briefs | East Timor Attorney General visits Macau

A delegation of the Attorney General of the Republic of East Timor – led by the Attorney General himself, José da Costa Ximenes – is paying an official visit to Macau, which began on Sunday and will end tomorrow. Macau’s Public Prosecutions Office invited the delegation to discuss matters such as the powers and functions of both countries’ prosecution services, staff welfare, crime-fighting, judicial cooperation mechanisms and more. The visit is intended to strengthen ties between both institutions. The delegation will then travel to the city of Shenzhen for a similar exchange, which will be facilitated by Macau representatives. The East Timor delegation has also scheduled several visits to local judicial institutions and departments during their stay in Macau.

CEM raises tariff for certain customers

CEM said in a statement that the Tariff Clause Adjustment during the second quarter of 2018 for Tariff Group A, B and C customers will be set at 37 cents per kWh. The change represents a marginal increase of 3 cents per kWh from the previous quarter and was justified by a rise in the RMB exchange rate. The power company said it would “strive to stabilize [the] electricity tariff through selecting the best energy mix, provide secure and reliable power supply to Macau, as well as to meet Macau citizens’ energy needs for both business and everyday life activities.”

Rodolfo Avila back to CTCC in 2018

Macau driver Rodolfo Avila will return to the China Touring Car Championship (CTCC) this year, after having achieved the second position overall in his debut year in the competition (2017). Avila will be racing with the SVW333 Racing team, the same team in which he debuted last season. Despite difficult circumstances, he was able to finish in the podium on four occasions throughout the season and score enough points to finish second overall. This time, Avila will be one of the five drivers of the official SAIC Volkswagen team to participate in the biggest Chinese motorsports championship. Former World Touring Car Championship winner and the most successful driver ever at Macau’s Guia Circuit, Rob Huff, will be racing on the same team. As in the last edition, Avila will be at the wheel of one of the VW Lamando GTS cars. Avila has made several improvements from last year and is confidant for a good season, which will begin on the first weekend of May with rounds 1 and 2, both at the Shanghai F1 circuit.

