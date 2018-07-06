Briefs | Gongbei detains man carrying RMB1.2 million in cash

The Gongbei customs detained a male mainland resident in possession of RMB1.2 million in cash at Zhuhai immigration checkpoint this week. The man, surnamed Guo, had separated all his money (RMB100 bills) in his backpack and luggage. In total, the money weighed 14 kg. According to mainland Chinese regulations, each person can carry a maximum of RMB20,000 in cash while crossing the borders. The Gongbei customs reminded passengers to declare restricted items in accordance with the Chinese law in order to avoid punishment.

Gov’t urged to regulate columbarium industry

Macau People Power’s Si Tou Fai has urged the government to regulate the private columbarium market, according to a report by Jornal Va Kio. Si noted that a certain columbarium company is advertising in Hong Kong in order to attract Hong Kong residents to invest in columbaria in Macau. Si proposed for the government to establish laws to manage the matter. On Si’s suggestion, the law should regulate a prohibited period of columbaria sales, charge heavy taxes to non-local columbaria buyers and issue purchase restrictions to curb speculation on columbaria sales.

Lam questions greyhounds’ temporary home

Lawmaker Agnes Lam has questioned how the government will find temporary homes for Macau Canidrome greyhounds. In a recent written inquiry to the government, Lam asked, “How will the government coordinate with the Canidrome concerning the greyhounds’ adoption and how will the government ensure that the greyhounds find good adopters? Because some regions currently don’t have animal protection law[s], the greyhounds may be slaughtered […]. How can the authorities prevent such situations from happening? Will the government consider sterilization first [before the dogs’ adoption]?”

