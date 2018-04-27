Briefs | Inspections to intensify as bathing season kicks off

With the bathing season set to start on June 1, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) announced yesterday that, due to the recent discovery of a black oily substance at the Hac Sa and Cheoc Van beaches, inspections at those these beaches will be intensified. As in previous years, DSAMA will send lifeguard teams to the local beaches.

Man arrested for posting nude pictures online

A Russian cook has been arrested after posting nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend online following their break-up. The Russian citizen, who is 30 years old, was working for a hotel located in Cotai. The victim is a Macau resident in her 20s. The suspect took the pictures in February and March without the victim’s awareness. Only on April 16 did the victim find the pictures on Facebook, at which point she made a report to the police. The suspect confessed that he publicized the pictures in order to get revenge on his ex-girlfriend.

Zhongshan plans ferries to Macau

In order to expand local tourism into the city, Zhongshan is planning to open additional ferry routes to other cities, including Macau. According to a report by Guangzhou Daily, Zhongshan plans to operate ferries between the Taipa Ferry Terminal and Zhongshan. In addition, five other routes between Zhongshan, Shenzhen, Guagnzhou, Hong Kong and Zhuhai have also been proposed. Besides water routes, Zhongshan also intends to connect the city with its neighboring regions by way of a rail system, including more high-speed train and metro connections with Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Zhuhai.

Share this: Tweet





