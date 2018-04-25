Briefs | Lawmaker calls for teacher pay rise

Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng has questioned the government over whether it is considering increasing the salaries of the city’s teachers, according to a report by Macao Daily News. “In order to stabilize and push forward the development of the city’s team of teachers, does the government authority have plans to increase the professional development subsidy for teaching staff in private schools? Will the government establish a systemic adjustment mechanism [concerning said subsidies], to allow teachers’ salaries and welfare to be better secured?” asked Wong. Wong hopes the government will provide both financial security to teachers and also medical protection.

Civil servant suspended over secret bathroom recording

A former employee of the Macao Customs Service has been officially suspended for secretly recording people showering inside a men’s changing room in a local university. The man, surnamed U, was an administrative worker when he committed the crime and was caught last September. In total, three men spotted U sitting strangely in the bathroom. Upon questioning, U admitted that he was taking videos of people showering. In U’s phone, approximately 400 photos taken without consent were found, all being male victims.

GGCT following up on Toronto attack

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) is following up on the truck attack that occurred in Toronto, and maintaining contact with the Macau travel industry for further developments. According to a statement issued yesterday, GGCT gathered information among the Macau travel industry and no requests for information or assistance were received from local residents.

High school math levels in decline

The math skills of local high school students are in decline, according to Leong Ieng Tak, the associate professor of the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Macau. Leong’s comments came after a high school chemistry, math and physics competition this week. Leong said students’ performance was “not bad” this year but that their overall math skills had dropped. Leong believes the drop is related to the students’ lack of competitive experience and the possibility that participating high schools had not invested in training their top students.

Owners of abandoned cars criticized for evading fees

The fees relating to abandoned cars stored in government facilities have been piling up, according to the Transport Bureau (DSAT). DSAT issued a statement reporting that the bureau and the Public Security Police Force have already removed 819 vehicles since last year. Taxes for these have not yet been fully settled. Nearly 60 percent of the vehicles have been claimed or their registrations canceled by owners. DSAT noted that despite drivers claiming or forfeiting their cars, they are still obliged to pay fines and other fees.

No schedule for specific office to supervise lift safety

The Office of the Secretary for Security said that the government does not have a schedule concerning the establishment of a specific department to supervise elevator safety. In a response to lawmaker Lei Cheng I’s written inquiry regarding the supervision of large-scale entertainment facilities, the office said that the government has already completed a draft law in relation to enhancing supervision over elevators, and further notes that the authority is now consulting the industry’s opinion. The reply also disclosed that the relevant government department will consult a licensing department concerning the operation of entertainment facilities.

IACM clarifies vendors regime amid controversy

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) made further clarifications to the proposed regime for street market and vendors’ management in light of industry dissatisfaction. The regime currently suggests for vendors or street market stalls to not close business for a period of three consecutive days and to not close business for more than 30 days in a year. IACM explained that these suggestions only relate to days for which vendors or stalls do not provide an application for closing business – that is, business closures without a reason.

