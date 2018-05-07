Briefs | Man steals jewelry worth MOP4 million

A mainland man has been arrested for stealing jewelry worth MOP4 million patacas from three different shops, as reported by the Judiciary Police (PJ) last Friday. The police received reports from the three shops between November 2017 and March this year. The suspect, wearing fake jewelry, would enter each shop pretending to examine a myriad of products. The suspect would then steal goods whenever the shop’s clerk was not paying attention. One shop claimed to have lost a jade worth three million RMB. All jewelry stolen by the suspect was taken to mainland China.

DSEJ will include national security in textbooks

Last Friday, Zheng Xiaosong, Director of the Liaison Office in Macau, expressed his deep feeling that the Macau SAR government should pay strong attention to the importance to patriotic education. “With … joint efforts coming from all places, and especially the efforts of young students, I believe that this kind [of] passion in loving the country will become deeper and deeper,” declared Zheng. The head of the Department of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, Kong Ngai, also said last Friday that texts on national security will be included in the city’s school textbooks, according to a report by TDM.

Maid arrested after physically assaulting child

A domestic helper from Myanmar has been arrested for physically assaulting a two-year-old girl. The 28-year-old maid started taking care of the little girl in January of this year. On April 27, after injuring her employer’s daughter, she told her employer that the girl had fallen and sustained injuries. A hospital checkup revealed injuries on the girl’s head, arms and legs. The hospital immediately suspected that the injuries might have been caused by abuse. After viewing CCTV surveillance footage, police found that the maid had used a spoon to beat the girl’s head.

Share this: Tweet





