Briefs | New central library design expected this year 

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) hopes to announce the design for the new central library this year, the head of the Department of Public Library Management of the IC, Tang Mei Ling, said yesterday. On Monday, the IC received nine proposals to develop the city’s new central library, just as the deadline for their submission expired. The tenders were opened yesterday. IC hopes to announce the results of the tenders this year. The project is to be developed on the Old Court Building and former Judiciary Police headquarters site.

MOP11m in subsidies used for housing maintenance

In first half of 2018, the Housing Bureau (IH) granted MOP11 million in subsidies for the maintenance of Macau’s buildings, according to a statement released by IH yesterday. In total, IH approved 170 maintenance applications. Last year, IH approved 71 applicants (MOP7.69 million in subsidies) seeking assistance for the repair of facilities in building common areas, including gates, water, electricity and sewage facilities. An additional MOP2.78 million in subsidies was approved for other building maintenance programs for the repair of elevators, fire control systems and other structures.

PSP conducts special anti-drink driving campaign

Since Monday, the Public Security Police Force has been carrying out a seven-day special operation against drink driving. the PSP will conduct the campaign near bars in all districts in Macau. According to the PSP, so far, a total of 21 drink driving cases have been recorded during this year’s World Cup period, resulting in two injured. During the last World Cup, 67 drink driving cases were recorded. In the first half of 2018, 145 drink driving cases were registered, representing a 30 percent decrease year-on-year.

Share this: Tweet





