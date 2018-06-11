Briefs | Retired police officer charged with fraud

A retired chief police officer from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has been transferred to the prosecution authorities on the grounds of defrauding an individual of MOP80,000. The suspect, surnamed Ho, is in her 40s and had entered the PSP back in 1991. Ho had allegedly deceived the victim, her former colleague, through a currency exchange scam. The victim had transferred HKD83,000 to Ho in exchange for EUR3,000 and RMB50,000 but did not receive any funds in return. Ho later admitted to the Judiciary Police that she had utilized the money for her own ends.

High roller arrested for laundering over USD660m

A high roller is under investigation for alleged laundering of over USD660 million in Australian casinos alone, with more from Macau, Singapore and the United States. The man, identified as Dan Bui Shun Jin, was arrested in his hotel room in River Rock Casino, located in British Columbia, Canada. Officers found documents in the room pointing to a recent scheme to move large amounts of money through the Vancouver International Airport. The US had also issued a warrant to arrest the man for fraud concerning over USD1.4 million in the state of Nevada.

MIF’s exhibition application process begins

The application period for local enterprises to exhibit at the 23rd Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) will be open from today until June 23. To be held from October 18 to 20, this year’s edition of MIF will continue to feature the “Macao SME Pavilion.” Around 100 booths will be set up to showcase products that are “Made in Macau”, with “Macau Brands” or branded products distributed by Macau enterprises. According to a statement from the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, priority will be given to products from Portuguese-speaking countries. It also added that a simplified administrative procedure will be introduced at this year’s MIF to save participating enterprises from having to submit a number of application documents.

Company records sales surge in Paris, Macau

Booming sales at new stores in Paris and Macau has helped to treble profits at Graff Diamonds, The Sunday Times has reported. The London jeweler recorded a surge in its pre-tax profits to USD69.6 million last year, up from USD22.1 million. Overall sales rose from USD569.6 million to USD692.8 million, according to recent filings at Companies House. Graff Diamonds expanded in Asia in 2012 with the opening of its first local store in Wynn Macau. The London jewelry retailer has stores in Wynn Macau, Studio City and Wynn Palace.

