Briefs | Sulu Sou urges reclamation of Nam Van lands

Lawmaker Sulu Sou has called on the government to reclaim the land located at zone C and zone D of Nam Van Lake. Sou has urged the administration authorities to announce the invalidity of related lands as soon as possible, and to follow with the announcement of immediate procedures to reclaim the land. He also requested the government to learn from the Hong Kong Airport Core Program, with particular reference to the construction and architecture concepts, to combine the harbor development of Zone B in the new urban zone, and to develop the Nam Van land. In Sou’s opinion, once the govearnment reclaims the land, it should begin developing them to create a sustainable culture, sustainable ecosystem, and a sustainable leisure landmark on the south coast of the Macau Peninsula for the next generation.

School building works suspected of violating relics protection law

The ongoing engineering works at the Colégio Mateus Ricci is reportedly suspected of violating laws concerning the protection of cultural relics, according to a report by Jornal Cheng Pou. The works started at the beginning of this year on one of the school’s buildings. It was reported that the relief on the external wall had been damaged. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) said that “the current undergoing work consists of maintenance work on the architecture’s internal and external walls according to its original design, including the maintenance work of the relief school badge on the front door of the building and the peeling and damaged decoration.” The building, which was first built in 1868, started being used as a school facility in 1955. The IC has emphasized that the building is a property that has been evaluated as a structure with architectural value.

